Rihanna Homage J Capri At Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show

Rihanna continues to pay homage to her Caribbean roots and her love for dancehall music as she features Konshens and J Capri’s hit track “Pull Up Ti Mi Bumpa” as a soundtrack on her Savage X Fenty Volume 4 show out now.

The fourth installation of the Savage x Fenty show, which airs on Amazon Prime, is produced by Rihanna and features music and dance, and fashion mainly from her Savage X Fenty lingerie line and this year, the launch of her Fenty Sport line.

The 40-minute visual sees a 45-second choreography of JCapri singing the chorus while dancers wearing purple bodysuits perform a well-coordinated dance.

On Thursday morning, Jamaicans reacted to the feature in celebration of J Capri, who died following a two-week hospitalization due to a motor vehicle accident in 2015. The 23-year-old, whose real name is Jordan Joel Phillips, was widely loved and mourned by many in the music fraternity for her musical versatility and promising career.

“Jordan would have loved this damn I swear the world nor Jamaica don’t really understand how much of a talent she was and destined for greatness until her passing,” one of her fans wrote on Instagram.

“Feel good fi see JCapri’ Pull up to mi Bumpa’ inna Rihanna’s Fenty Savage Show. Think purple was har fav color too,” Tydal’s ZJ Sparks said on Instagram. “Her music will NEVER die. That girl was suppose to go places man!” another wrote.

“J Capri literally did a come fi the queen title. Baddest ting dancehall woulda see. RIP Jordan. Never forget how dem just video u till u last breath,” another said.

In the meantime, on the musical front, the Savage x Fenty Show features artists Anitta, Don Toliver, Maxwell, and Burna Boy, who performed live.

Anitta performed her hit single “Practice” and then “Envolver” while Don Toliver’s “Way Bigger” took over. He also blessed fans with “Do It Right,” a new track he debuted on the show.

Maxwell, who just went viral for his amazing knee strength, also performed his song, “Whenever, Wherever, Whatever.” Nigerian artist Burna Boy brought down the curtains with his gold-selling single “Last Last” and his hit “It’s Plenty.”