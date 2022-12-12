Rihanna Gets Her First Golden Globe Nomination For “Lift Me Up”

Rihanna has earned her first Golden Globe nomination for her soundtrack “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the highest-grossing superhero film of all time.

The 80th Golden Globe nominations were released on Monday morning, revealing a slew of entertainers who have been named as nominees, but one of the most impactful was Rihanna which left fans and the artist in a celebratory mood.

Rihanna was nominated for Best Original Song – Motion Picture for the track, which shot to No. 1 upon release and which marked an emotional and somber remembrance of the real-life passing of Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman. The song was also the artist’s first comeback since taking a break from releasing music in 2016 and is among two soundtracks that were created for Black Panther 2.

The Bajan beauty and National Hero reacted with gratitude and love emojis on Twitter upon the Golden Globe’s announcement.

“God be showin out!” Rihanna wrote on Twitter.

The other nominees in the category are “Carolina,” by Taylor Swift from ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’, “Ciao Papa,” by Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz from the movie Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’, “Hold My Hand,” by Lady Gaga and Bloodpop from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, and “Naatu Naatu,” by Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj from the movie RRR.

“Lift Me Up” signaled Rihanna’s return to music after taking an extensive break since 2016 while she built her Fenty Beauty and Savage Fenty billion-dollar business.

Although Rihanna is getting most of the recognition for “Lift Me Up,” the song was co-written by Nigerian sensation Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and Ryan Coogler.

“Lift Me Up” landed on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 2 shortly after release before going in to chart at No. 1 across several charts and countries.