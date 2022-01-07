Rihanna Drops Ari Fletcher From Savage X Fenty Over Domestic Violence Comments: Reports

Fans speculate that Rihanna dropped Ari Fletcher as Savage X Fenty brand ambassador after her controversial comments about wanting her man to pull a firearm on her to stop her from leaving him.

Ari Fletcher, social media influencer and girlfriend of rapper MoneyBagg Yo lost her sponsorship deal with Savage X Fenty because of her recent comments on domestic violence that did not sit well with many anti-domestic violence advocates and certainly seem to offend Rihanna.

Fletcher went viral in late December when disturbing comments surfaced after her appearance on a podcast where she spoke about her relationship with her rapper beau. She shared that she wanted him to pull a gun on her to show just how much he loved her. Ari, who admitted that in the past, she has been in several toxic unions, said that she knows she is difficult to handle and at times throws temper tantrums.

The controversial remarks dropped when she discussed her past immature behavior and expressed that at times she would make like she was about to leave her man in the hopes that he would do something drastic in order for her to stay.

“Like, pull your gun out and show me like, ‘b*tch leave,” Ari Fletcher said on the podcast. “I wish you would walk out the door.”

Savage X Fenty

Ari Fletcher was not prepared for the widespread condemnation that was to follow, not just from music fans but entities that work tirelessly on behalf of victims of domestic abuse. Defiant at first, she hit back on social media shortly before the New Year and told critics to mid their own business and stay out of her love life.

“If somebody wants their man to pull out a gun, that’s what they want!” she said.

Ari Fletcher, who up to recently could be seen slaying pieces from the Savage X Fenty line, is an entrepreneur who started her own YouTube channel almost five years where she posted vlogs on everything from make-up tips to hair care ideas. According to AllHipHop.com, she launched her own hair company, KYCHE Extensions in 2016 and had found several ways to market herself as a brand and build her own wealth separate from her famous partner.

According to Fletcher, Instagram has made it possible for her to generate money posting for big-name brands. Therefore, she has used her social media platforms to earn millions of dollars through brand partnerships with fashion companies like Savage X Fenty, Fashion Nova, and more.

Sadly she now has one less company under her belt as her pictures have been removed from the Savage X Fenty’s site, leaving fans to believe that Rihanna was not feeling Fletcher’s comments and have exercised her right to void the contract based on the fine print section that deals with actions and comments that are liable to taint her brand by association.

As one fan commented, “One thing about Rihanna, she don’t play about domestic violence especially being a survivor herself. Another chimed, “Fenty will rip a contract up the minute you start talking sideways.”

Rihanna is getting ready to open her first retail Savage X Fenty store in the United States.