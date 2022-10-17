Rihanna Contributing 2 Songs To “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Soundtrack

Rihanna will reportedly contribute two songs to the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

There’s some more great news for Bajan beauty Rihanna’s fans. On the heels of her announcement that she will take to the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show stage and may even be embarking on a world tour comes news of new music in the works.

It’s welcome news for her loyal fanbase, who’ve been waiting for at least six years for something new since she dropped her very successful Anti album. It looks like, at least according to Hits Daily Double, that the “Diamonds” singer will feature on the highly anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

The Disney-produced movie is the sequel to the 2018 installation, which featured an original score that included Kendrick Lamar. According to the reports so far, the soundtrack is expected via Marvel/Disney and Def Jam/Westbury Road, which is an indicator that the new mom will more than likely be involved.

Black Panther 2 is expected to premiere November 11 and sadly will be without the iconic lead, Chadwick Boseman. As is usual with this kind of news, there has been no concrete confirmation from Rih or her team.

There isn’t much info about the Superbowl performance, except that the “We Found Love” songstress may have a special guest share the stage with her. Many speculate that it could be her boyfriend and her baby’s father, A$AP Rocky. There are also other rumors that it could be Kanye.

The successful businesswoman has kept fans at bay for years as they clamored for new music from her. Last year Rihanna said she was working on an album tentatively titled R9, which would focus primarily on reggae and dancehall.

Since then, she’s been spotted in and out of the studio, but no new releases have been forthcoming. If the reports are true, fans will be greatly appeased, as most of her Navy wants to hear her pristine vocals again.