Rihanna Claps Back At Fan Heckling Her About Pregnancy At Dior Show in Paris

Rihanna never hesitate to clap back at hecklers.

The Bajan pop star is not one or the two when it comes to dealing with people who are crude towards her. On Tuesday, the Fenty billionaire was heckled by a fashion show attendee who pointed out that she was late to the event. Rihanna has been enjoying her pregnancy, and fans have been able to go on her journey to motherhood as she enjoys her body and the various changes that come with pregnancy.

The pop singer has also fully embraced traditional fashion even while pregnant. From her belly-baring pregnancy announcement to her recent fashion show outing, Rihanna is showing up and showing out as she did at the Dior Show on Tuesday, where it seems that she showed up fashionably late and one of the attendees were not having it.

While walking into the event wearing black lace lingerie and a leather coat, the singer, while being escorted, heard the audible words being shouted at her “you’re late.”

Rihanna, in her usual sarcastic tone, responded “no shit” right back at the heckler.

One thing about Rihanna is she is going to run on her own time. Her straight-faced response received instant approval from fans online.

“The audacity to tell a pregnant woman she’s late to anywhere,” one fan said.

“The audacity to tell Rihanna she’s late anywhere, I’d just be happy that she even showed up and she’s over here screaming “you’re late,” another added.

“That’s our Caribbean bad gyal!” a third fan said, referring to her candid way of speaking when it comes to incidents like these.

Rihanna knows how to sweetly put someone in their place. In what became a viral moment in 2014, Rihanna was at the launch of her perfume “Rogue Man” when she was asked by a red carpet interviewer what qualities she was looking for in the “next man.”

“I’m not looking for a man. Let’s start there,” she said with oomph.

The unapologetic singer is known for her unbothered attitude, which includes posing in front of explicit graffiti to smoking her blunts in public and showing her love for risqué fashion.