Rihanna Canceled Baby Shower As A$AP Rocky Faces Prison Time: Reports

Rihanna cancels her baby shower after A$AP Rocky’s arrest in Los Angeles this week over an alleged shooting incident.

The Bajan pop star may be the trendiest pregnant woman in the world, but that does not mean she is immune to baby daddy drama, or lacked emotions when he is in trouble. Indeed the “Umbrella” entertainer has been rocked recently by her beau A$AP Rocky‘s actions, the latest of which has landed him once again in legal hot waters.

In the last few days, there was the rumor that he had cheated on Rihanna with one of her friends and fellow fashion collaborator shoe designer Amina Muaddi, but they have since rubbished those allegations. The person who reportedly first shared the post has apologized for all the messiness the story had caused. To get away and reconnect a bit before the stork delivers their baby, the two went on a bae-cation to Rihanna‘s homeland of Barbados for some relaxation.

Upon A$AP Rocky’s return to the US, he was greeted at the LAX airport by authorities who whisked him away to the LAPD headquarters, where he was detained for questioning for his alleged involvement in a shooting in Hollywood in November last year. The police did not give Rocky’s legal team any heads up pertaining to his arrest. As a result, he and Rihanna were completely blindsided upon his arrival at LAX as he was arrested at a private terminal at the airport. He was released shortly after on a $550,000 bail after his home was searched by law enforcement.

Rihanna baby bump / IG

Sources close to Rihanna say that the “Man Down” singer has been very emotional since the incident and nearly inconsolable. Plans that were made to host her baby shower on Wednesday night were canceled after the “Goldie” artiste was arrested. A source close to Rihanna has shared that she has been crying non-stop.

“She’s heavily pregnant and these are very serious accusations,” sources told The Sun. “It’s a nightmare scenario for her. Rihanna was very, very upset and stressed by Rocky’s arrest. It’s not the best time for her to be on such an emotional rollercoaster.”

Now in her third trimester, Rihanna has not disclosed exactly when she is due to deliver but based on the ever-growing baby bump that she so proudly shows off every time she hits the road, it can be any time soon.

A$AP Rocky’s shooting case stems from an incident in which he allegedly discharged a firearm that had grazed an individual in the left hand. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) had taken their time in building a case against the rapper. Usually, law enforcement agencies would offer a suspect and his legal team the option of voluntary surrender, but this did not happen in A$AP Rocky’s case, as they said they did not want to warn him or his team out of concern that he or someone would have gotten rid of any evidence in his home.

While he has yet to be formally charged, A$AP Rocky is still facing a potentially serious legal problem if authority ended up charging him for attempted murder.