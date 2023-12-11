Rick Ross Offers 50 Cent $2 Million For G-Unit Rappers Music Catalog

Rick Ross is taking his trolling game to the next level as he seemingly insulted 50 Cent’s album Beg For Mercy, which he said is worth around $500,000, and offered to buy it from the G-Unit rapper and television mogul.

During a video posted to his Instagram account, Rick Ross said he had an offer for 50 Cent to buy the catalogs of the artists Young Buck, Lloyd Banks, and Tony Yayo, which he offered for $1.5 million.

“I got a business offer for the diabolical genius. I read yesterday that Young Buck’s catalog is worth $700- $25,000 for the entire catalog. I can only assume that Lloyd Bank’s catalog is worth about the same so I say let’s make it – throw Tony Yayo in there I give you $1.5 million,” Ross said.

Continuing with a straight face, he also dissed 50 Cent, saying that he would make an offer for one of his best-selling albums. “I don’t need the entire G-Unit catalog but Beg For Mercy. Let’s keep it simple, I’ll give you another 500k for that. The masters for that so $2 million dollars I’m making a business offer to the diabolical genius,” Rozay said.

Beg for Mercy is G-Unit’s debut album released in 2003 and the second album after 50 Cent’s successful ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’ solo album release.

The album featured 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, Young Buck, Tony Yayo, and cameos from The Game, who newly joined the label. The project sold 377,000 copies in its first week and debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 after 2Pac’s Tupac: Resurrection, The Black Album by Jay-Z. It later sold 330,000 copies in its 2nd week and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. It remained on the chart, selling 195,000 units in its 3rd week.

Overall, the album sold around 2.7 million units in the U.S. and is almost 3x platinum certified by the Recording Industry Association of America.

50 Cent has not reacted to Rick Rock’s clowning his album, but the rapper seems to be recovering after an ultra-successful Last Lap Tour Performance in Brisbane, Australia.

It’s unclear if Rick Ross is serious or just trolling his longtime rival in rap, 50 Cent, who has made him a consistent target on social media. Just last week, Fifty targeted Rozay in his social media fury against Diddy by linking to Maybach Music Group chief to the Bad Boy Records rapper’s questionable treatment of women following several lawsuits filed against him over the past several weeks.