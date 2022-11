The content originally appeared on: Diario

The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.

He makes me to lie down in green pastures:

He leadeth me beside the still waters.

He restoreth my soul:

He leadeth me in the paths of

righteousness for his name’s sake.

Psalm 23: 1-3

It is with heartfelt sympathy that we announce the passing of

Reverend Father Mariano V. Matubis

January 24, 1949 – November 7, 2022

Date and time of funeral will be announced later.