Results of last night’s NBA games

DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams each scored 22 points, and Chicago Bulls stopped Brooklyn’s 12-game winning streak with a 121-112 victory in the NBA last night.

Kevin Durant Durant scored 44 points even though he was rested at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Philadelphia 76ers cruised past Indiana Pacers 129-126; Cleveland Cavaliers eded Phoenix Suns 90-88; Memphis Grizzlies outplayed Charlotte Hornets with a 131-107 victory; Orlando Magic overcame Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115; New York Knicks eased past San Antonio Spurs 117-114; Milwaukee Bucks defeated Toronto Raptors 104-101; Minnesota Timberwolves had the better of Portland Trail Blazers 113-106; New Orleans Pelicans won from Houston Rockets 119-108; Brooklyn Nets beat Chicago Bulls 121-112, Los Angeles Lakers were 112-109 winners over Miami Heat; Atlanta Hawks overcame Sacramento Kings 120-117, and Detroit Pistons defeated Golden State Warriors 122-119.

