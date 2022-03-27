Remy Ma Says Doja Cat Don’t Belong In Rap Category, Twitter Reacts

Remy Ma says Doja Cat is not a rapper and does not belong in the rap category.

The New York rapper is adding her two cents to the debate as she says she doesn’t think Doja Cat is a rapper. There’s been a raging debate about where the “Planet Her” artist stands as many are of the view that she is a pop star while others think she is a rapper.

Doja Cat seems to regard herself as a rapper, but many disagree, including rapper Remy Ma who recently sat down on Drinks Champs to talk about the state of rap.

On the show, she was asked about Doja Cat as a rapper, and while she says Doja is an excellent artist, Remy says she does not fall into the category of rap artistes.

“I don’t think she’s a rapper,” Remy began. “Let’s be clear with that. I don’t put her in the rapper category. I don’t think she’s a rapper but she makes dope records. I think she’s dope.”

Remy’s comments, however, sparked controversy as social media users jumped in to add their opinion to the topic.

“Remy ma can take several seats saying doja cat isn’t a rapper. that doesn’t even make sense,” one person said on Twitter.

“I agree with Remy Ma 100% on this Doja Cat topic. Doja make dope music but Doja Cat is not a rapper,” another said.

Some persons also disagreed with Remy Ma as they felt that Doja Cat was a rapper and she did a good job of it.

Whether Doja is a rapper or not has been an ongoing debate. Last year, Doja Cat responded to fans who questioned her nomination for Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the 2021 BET awards.

“DONT EVER F***IN DISRESPECT ME AS A RAPPER. AFTER THE LAST SONG I DROPPED YOU WILL RESPECT MY PEN AND THATS F***IN THAT. Stream Very Best,” she said in a tweet.

In a Rolling Stone interview, she responded to her critics.

“Anyone who says that I’m not a rapper is in denial; they don’t know what they’re talking about.”