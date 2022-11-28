Relatives Speak After Two Recent Fatal Shootings – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

The relatives of the victims of two recent fatal shootings have spoken in the aftermath of their passing.

At about 8:20 pm on Thursday, November 24, 2022, officers in the Criminal Investigations Department responded to a report of a shooting at La Clery, Castries, resulting in the death of a man identified as Giovanni Charles.

Giovanni’s father indicated last week that his son would hang out with bad associates in La Clery.

“Every time you tell him something: ‘Yes, daddy’, that alone you hearing from him,” the father told reporters.

But he disclosed that when the young man visited La Clery, he would associate with others who knew that he had a ‘dirty’ background and would do things and blame Giovanni.

“Giovanni had done behave himself. He was alright, but they had one or two lil fellows in the area they told me was doing things and was putting it on him,” the father, who wanted anonymity told reporters.

Nevertheless, the father said his son was good to him.

“I don’t know him shooting people, killing people, doing bad things, I don’t know him of that,” he stated.

Hours after Giovanni Charles died, 39-year-old Olson Arthur of Gros Islet was shot dead at Rodney Bay.

Police said they received the shooting report at about 12:45 am on Friday, November 25, 2022.

Arthur’s brother, Priest Kailash Kay Leonce, described the death as a loss, asserting that every life is significant.

“Olson was a man who was always there, especially for his nephews,” Leonce recalled.

He noted that the deceased recently opened a small business in Rodney Bay.

According to Leonce, the distraught nephews were at a loss to determine who would want to kill their uncle when he was someone who was always trying to be working.

“It is a sad situation for the entire family,” he explained, adding that Arthur checked for his family and considered other people.

Regarding a possible motive for the fatal shooting, Leonce observed that people kill for ‘silly’ reasons these days.

He asserted that sometimes there’s a disagreement, and some individuals feel the best way to solve it is to take someone’s life.

“I have met many people in conflict resolution that have someone they almost killed – eventually they became the best of friends,” Leonce observed.

And regarding his deceased brother, he recalled that Arthur had recently returned from Paris.

Leonce said the reports he had been receiving were that Arthur was trying to avoid trouble and was busy with his work, which included transporting tourists and selling items on the beach.

And he explained that the police investigation might shed light on the motive for the killing.

Headline photo: (L to R) Olson Arthur & Giovanni Charles

NewsAmericasNow.com