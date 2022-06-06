Reggae Singer Sanchez Wants More Recognition From Jamaicans After 3 Decades In Music

The coronavirus pandemic has affected many artists in Jamaica negatively, including the veterans in the business. For example, reggae and dancehall stalwart Sanchez hasn’t graced a local stage for quite some time.

Thankfully, that is about to end soon as he is carded to perform on June 25 at the Jamaica Rum Festival, which is expected to take place at The Aqueduct at Rose Hall, just outside of Montego Bay.

The “Fall in Love” singer is the featured headliner for the event, which also includes a star-studded cast with the likes of Capleton, Romain Virgo, Tessanne Chin, Sevana, and more touching the stage.

Sanchez has been in the game for about four decades now, and even though he is well known, he believes that he still does not get the type of recognition he truly deserves. He recently spoke with the Jamaica Observer about the issue.

“I know that the people of Jamaica love my music because everywhere I go, they show me a lot of love and support. However, I cannot understand why after more than 30 years of success, my country has never seen fit to honour me for the work that I’ve done in reggae music,” he explained.

Even so, he added that despite the lack of recognition for his work in Jamaica, he would continue to represent Jamaica wherever he goes. The “Oh How Sweet” singer said that he believes that God has blessed him with the talent to sing and that he will keep on singing for his fans at home and abroad.

The talented singer, who recently lost his mother, also recently released new music, which is a gospel hit called the “Goodness of God.” The track was produced by Raw Vue Music and was originally recorded by Bethel Music and Jenn Johnson.

It was released in 2019 and peaked at number 19 on the Billboard Christian Airplay Chart and number 15 on the Christian Songs Chart. The track continues to do well and has already been certified gold for sales of more than 500,000 units in the United States.

He explained that when he recorded the track, it was to remind everyone to keep giving thanks to God because God has always been there for them, especially when people need him the most. The “Amazing Grace” singer is also hoping to do a number of overseas shows soon.

Sanchez is one of the greatest singers in reggae/dancehall of all time. With a unique voice and a vast catalog of timeless hits, the singer remains a staple in Jamaican music.