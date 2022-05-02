Reggae Singer Sanchez Son Shot & Killed Days After His Mother’s Passing

Reggae veteran Sanchez is mourning the death of one of his sons, who was one of three persons shot and killed in Bedward Gardens over the weekend.

According to reports from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Sanchez’s son Kevin Anthony Jackson Jr., was among the victims of a shooting that occurred in Bedward Gardens, St Andrew, in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

His son named after him goes by the name of Jackson and ‘Kidz Friday’. The other victims are 24-year-old Rasheed Edwards, otherwise called ‘Buppy’, a mason, and 18-year-old Keno Wray, otherwise called ‘Brains’, both of Bedward Gardens.

Sanchez, 57, is suffering a double tragedy in his family as he was preparing to bury his mother, Bridgette Gardner Ivey, on the same day his son was killed.

The JCF reported that the incident occurred around 4:50 a.m. when officers were called after gunshots rang out in an area the three men were playing dominoes. The bodies of the men were found along a dirt track in the vicinity of a football field, suffering from what police said appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The three men were rushed to a hospital in Kingston but were all pronounced dead on arrival.

Police have yet to make an arrest in relation to the gruesome killings, but the JCF says cops are investigating.

In the meantime, Sanchez has not publicly reacted to the news of his son’s death. Kevin Jr. leaves to mourn his mother, Monica Jackson, his brother Christopher and sisters Annastacia, Keviann, and Krysann.