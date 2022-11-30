Reggae Legend Freddie McGregor Hospitalized In The US, Drops Out UB40 Tour

Freddie McGregor is currently hospitalized in the US and will miss upcoming tour dates.

Veteran Reggae artist and producer Freddie McGregor is reportedly hospitalized in the United States after suffering a stroke. Details about the artist’s medical condition are not immediately available, but initial reports say that the artist and songwriter are presently hospitalized in the United States and receiving medical care after suffering a stroke.

It’s unclear when the artist suffered a stroke, with some reports suggesting that it might have been more than a week ago, and he is still in a facility in Florida.

Earlier this month, the 66-year-old had revealed that he was joining British reggae band UB40 on their 45th Anniversary Tour starting in December. The group had nine shows lined up for the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.

Freddie McGregor was scheduled to join the group on December 2 in Nottingham before going on to Norwich, Stoke-On-Trent, Liverpool, Belfast, Castlebar, Birmingham, Leeds, and London.

“Hot Off the Press: UK massive are you Readyyyy???!! I am very excited to be joining the legendary UB40 on their upcoming Arena December shows in celebration of their 45th Anniversary,” he had written in a post on November 7.

A week ago, UB40 released a vague announcement telling fans that the “Big Ship Sailing” artist would not be joining the tour.

“To all our fans, our good friend Freddie McGregor will not be joining us on our December arena dates in Leeds, Birmingham, and London. We look forward to seeing all the fans and performing with Freddie soon. Stay tuned for upcoming announcements on future dates!” a note posted on Instagram read.

The artist has had an active 2022 up to mid-November with several appearances in the United States and Colombia and in September, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Consulate General of Miami.

“I would like to express my appreciation to Mr. Oliver Mair, Consul General, Jamaica to Southern USA for honouring me with this magnificent proclamation. This presentation was done at the 2022 Atlanta Jerk Festival on September 4, which was a rainy night in Georgia. Indeed this was a blessing,” he had written on his Facebook account.

The Big Ship Label founder is also getting ready to release his album, A Breath of Fresh Air, produced by British company Stingray Records, to be released in early 2023.

His family has not officially addressed fans about his condition.