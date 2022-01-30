Home
Grote stap in erkennen mensenrechten van Transgenders
Regering roept hulp in van BBGO
Schoten gelost bij kabinet president
Miami liquor distributor enters C’bean CBD, wellness market | CBR
Bank of America backs InterEnergy’s C’bean projects | CBR
US charges second man in killing of Haitian President Moise
Lil Wayne Says He’s Too Wealthy To Be Single: “I Need A Wife Man”
Drake Is Learning French From his 4-Year-Old Son Adonis Graham
Marion Hall Addresses Backlash From Dancehall Artistes: “Come Kiss Out Mi Bible”
Caribbean Travel News
Curacao: One Of The Best Islands In The Caribbean
Curaçao: A Hidden Gem Of Tropical Summers
Tips For Senior-Proofing A Caribbean Home
Caribbean Business News Round-Up
Barita to restructure | CBR
Peloton die-hards are sticking with the flailing company
Elon Musk is placing a bet on robots. It could be a long time coming
Ashleigh Barty becomes first home Australian Open singles champion since 1978
Contacto cu Prinses Beatrix a bira investigacion oficial
Jamaican Musician Mikey Chung Dead At 71
Mavado Drops New Song “Money & Done” & Link With Rvssian, 450 & Kalash For A Collab
Regering roept hulp in van BBGO
January 30, 2022
Grote stap in erkennen mensenrechten van Transgenders
Schoten gelost bij kabinet president
Regering roept hulp in van BBGO
Regering roept hulp in van BBGO
1 hour ago
1 min read
Regering roept hulp in van BBGO
The content originally appeared on:
De Ware Tijd Online
De regering heeft de de Bond voor Belangen Behartiging Gepensioneerden (BBGO) om assistentie gevraagd voor het bereiken van ouderen die alleen van de Algemene Oudedagsvoorziening (AOV) leven. Bij de evaluatie over 2021 bleek dat met het verhogen van de AOV, deze groep soms onvoldoende bereikt wordt.
