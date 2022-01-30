Regering roept hulp in van BBGO

The content originally appeared on: De Ware Tijd Online
De regering heeft de de Bond voor Belangen Behartiging Gepensioneerden (BBGO) om assistentie gevraagd voor het bereiken van ouderen die alleen van de Algemene Oudedagsvoorziening (AOV) leven. Bij de evaluatie over 2021 bleek dat met het verhogen van de AOV, deze groep soms onvoldoende bereikt wordt.
