‘Regering er is werk aan de winkel in 2022!’
The content originally appeared on: De Ware Tijd Online
De Volkspartij voor Vernieuwing en Democratie (VVD) wenst aan het volk van Suriname fijne feestdagen toe en een voorspoedig 2022. Ondanks de moeilijke sociaal-maatschappelijke situatie waarin het Surinaamse volk zich bevindt, hebben wij geen andere optie dan te blijven hopen dat het beste nog moet komen.
