Record crowd watches Barcelona thrash Real Madrid in Women’s Champions League

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)History was made on Wednesday as 91,553 fans packed into Camp Nou — the largest football stadium in Europe — to watch the second leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarterfinal between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The attendance was the biggest to ever watch a women’s football match, and Barcelona certainly made the most of the home support.

Already holding a two-goal advantage from the first leg last week, the host emerged victorious again with an emphatic 5-2 win over its Madrid rival to secure a place in the semifinals.

“The fans [are] not leaving for home, they’re just staying to celebrate with us. I didn’t imagine anything like it and it’s just goosebumps all over the place,” Barca forward Caroline Graham Hansen told reporters after the game.

“They have been singing all game and it’s been amazing. It’s something I never dreamed of happening and here today we did it. Hopefully it’s not the last time we’re doing this.”

