Recall of Prosobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula Because of Bacterial Risk

The Prices and Consumer Affairs Division advises consumers of a product recall on Prosobee Simply Plant–Based Infant Formula because of possible health risks. The product is being recalled because of possible cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria.

Consumers who may have purchased the product should verify the batch number to determine if the product is part of the recall. Consumers with the affected product should discontinue the use of the product and return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Members of the public may also contact the Prices and Consumer Affairs Division at 462-4347 or [email protected] for additional information or assistance.

