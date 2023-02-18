Razor blades, ganja among contraband items found at Timehri Prison

The items found during the search at the Timehri Prison

A routine search at the Timehri Prison in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) has unearthed yet another set of contraband items including blades and narcotics.

The exercise was carried out between 06:30 hrs and 09:00 hrs on Friday. It was headed by OC #2 Subdivision-DSP Davis, OC Timehri Prisons, Superintendent of Prisons A. Benjamin and a party of Police ranks and Prison officers.

According to the Guyana Police Force, searches were conducted in the London Dorm, Sampson Dorm, Dining Hall and Security Block.

A total of 124 prisoners and their belongings were searched.

The following illicit items were found:

-5 Lighters-5 cellular phones-2 Spoons-3 improvised weapons-2 scissors-Several razor blades-Several cigarettes, and-A quantity of Narcotics (Cannabis)

