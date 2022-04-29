Ray J Responds To Kim Kardashian Video Of Kanye West Delivering Sex Tape

Ray J says Kim Kardashian is lying in reaction to her new video of Kanye West delivering final sex tapes.

On Thursday, a clip started circulating with Kanye West delivering a suitcase containing the laptop and external hard drive containing the remainder of Kim Kardashian‘s second alleged sex tape with Ray J.

The snippet from Kim’s new family show ‘The Kardashians’ showed the Donda rapper bringing the device to Kim Kardashian, who explains to family members that it was retrieved by Kanye West, who flew home and back to pick it up from Ray J after Wack 100 claimed there was an additional sex tape.

Kim is most famous for her sex tape with Ray J that dropped in 2007, but as she has gotten older and has children, reality has set in as others threaten to release more x-rated footage her children could see online.

There has been much talk about the sex tape online, including from one of the participants Ray J who on Thursday night said the storylines by the Kardashian about a possible sex tape is all “lies.”

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

“All of this is a lie smh – can’t let them do this anymore- so untrue-” he wrote in reaction to the video that was posted by Hollywood Unlocked.

In the video, Kim can be seen wearing a bright pink windbreaker and breaking down in tears after Kanye comes home with the briefcase.

According to her, Kanye West had gone to meet her ex-boyfriend Ray J to collect the tape to protect their four children.

“I want to shield them from as much as I can,” she said. “And if I had the power to or if Kanye has the power to, like that is just the most important thing to me. And I’m just so emotional because of it.”

Kanye had spoken about retrieving the storage device while on an exclusive interview with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked earlier this year noting that Kim had disrespected him even though he was looking out for her.

“How you gonna bring me to ‘SNL’ and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me?” West said during that interview. “And everybody’s like, ‘Oh, that’s, that’s cool.’ After I went [and] got the laptop from Ray J myself that night, right?”

It’s not apparent if Kim and Pete Davidson were dating at the time when she hosted SNL, but Kanye West had accompanied her to the event.

Additionally, Kim’s latest drama also contradicts the family’s previous claims that there was no sex tape. Late last year, after news surfaced that a second tape was around somewhere, the Kardashian family denied it in news reports.

In any case, Kim did go on to state that the footage that Kanye retrieved did not have any sex tape but rather footage of her and Ray J being out at a club and a restaurant.