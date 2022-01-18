R. Kelly May Need New Attorneys As 2 Lawyers Exit Sex Trafficking Case

R. Kelly is on the hunt for new legal representation.

Two attorneys representing the embattled R&B legend have filed to be removed from the case. The singer had hired a battery of lawyers to deal with his mounting legal issues ranging from racketeering to sex trafficking and child pornography while new charges continued to crop up.

Even with a big legal team, R. Kelly was found guilty by a federal jury on nine counts of racketeering, sex trafficking, violating the Mann Act last year in New York. It was a big loss for the R&B singer who has maintained his innocence.

Despite that, more trouble is looming as he is now facing federal child pornography charges in Chicago. The trial for his matter is expected to begin in August of this year but will have two fewer lawyers.

On Tuesday, CBS News reported that attorneys Steve Greenberg and Michael Leonard have filed to be removed from the case.

Greenberg confirmed that a motion was filed on Friday after speculations last week. This is the second time Greenberg and Leonard are filing to remove themselves from the case. Last year right before his New York racketeering case began, both attorneys filed motions to withdraw.

Greenberg later disclosed that “[R. Kelly was] insistent that we work with people who we felt would be rendering ineffective assistance as counsel.”

The outcome of the motion has not been shared as yet.

In the meantime, while looking for new lawyers, R. Kelly is facing the charges in Chicago for obstruction of justice and producing child pornography. He is also simultaneously waiting on his sentencing in New York, where he is facing a minimum of 10 years in jail or maximum life imprisonment.