Queen of Dancehall Spice Album ‘Emancipated’ Debuts In Top 10 On Billboard

Spice new album Emancipated debut at No. 7 on the Billboard Reggae chart this week.

The Queen of dancehall Spice is showing she has what it takes to be an independent artist after she earned her fourth entry on the streaming and sales-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

Spice continued her ascendancy in the genre with her second full-length album, Emancipated. According to the first-week performance, the album has sold 1,500 total units of consumption from sales and streaming in its first week of release. That included 700 copies from pure album sales and 1.1 million combined audio and video streams in the US. It’s a good showing for the “Go Down Deh” artist and is a little better than what she was able to accomplish with her debut 10, which spent came in at No. 6 on the chart last year. However, it was nominated for a Grammy.

That was the last work she did for her previous label, VP Records, and it sold just 1,447 total units, which consisted of both sales and streaming in the US in its first week.

Emancipated was released on August 26 via Stealth Music/Spice Official ENT and features nine tracks. She is no stranger to the chart, and in 2014 her So Mi Like it EP came in at No. 14, while her mixtape Captured debuted at number one in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the US Current Reggae Albums chart, the album debuted at number one with 653 in pure album sales.

Over on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Bob Marley & The Wailers continue to hold strong at No. 1 for an astounding 139th consecutive week, with Legend. Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection is at No. 2, while Sean Paul’s Dutty Classics Collection is at No. 3.

At No. 4 is UB40’s Greatest Hits compilation, and Stick Figure features in the No. 5 and No. 6 positions with their albums World On Fire and Set In Stone.