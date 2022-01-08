Quavo & Chris Brown’s Ex Karrueche Vacation Together In The Caribbean

Quavo and Karrueche Tran have re-ignited speculations that they might be romantically involved after they were spotted enjoying each other’s company in St. Martin over the weekend.

The two were previously linked back in 2017, but nothing came of that, or so fans thought as Quavo, who has been single for a year after his break up with fellow rapper Saweetie and Karrueche, who also recently ended her three-year relationship with star athlete Victor Cruz earlier last year.

Photos and videos taken from both of the celebs’ Instagram pages show that they are on vacation with others. The images and videos have appeared on the Shaderoom showed a large group of people, including the pair, out and about as they enjoy tourist activities in the country and also relaxing together.

Neither Quavo nor Karrueche has addressed the speculations about them possibly dating. They were first spotted on dates back in 2017, right after Tran ended her relationship with singer Chris Brown.

A photo dump, however, sees them in a more relaxed environment. A video and photos shared by friends of Quavo showed Tran in the background, causing fans to speculate that they could be re-igniting old flames.

Karrueche Tran, who recently opened up about her healing journey after breaking up with Cruz, told fans in December 2021 that she was “detoxing” from men in the new year.

“Cutting men out of my diet next year,” she wrote in an Instagram story. She later addressed the Story in an Instagram live where she said her statement had nothing to do with her being bitter.

“I just feel like there’s so much power in being alone, being content with being alone, and not being dependant on a man for validation or to feel good about myself or to feel fulfilled, and sometimes I do feel that way and I love the attention from them and it feels good. Also, men are a distraction,” Tran said.

The model had previously spoken about always being in long-term relationships and not taking the time for self-discovery independent of relationships. However, it seems that her New Year’s resolution detoxing from men is not working out in 2022. It’s only been seven days or less for Tran.