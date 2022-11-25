Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Saturday, November 26 Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Saturday, November 26 Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Young Jamaica chastises PNP for derailing SOEs

What’s Up? Grammy-winning producer IzyBeats now an artiste

ROADBLOCK! Opposition senators vote against extending SOEs

Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Saturday, November 26

New transportation centre to be built in MoBay

Search to locate man said to be Ja most wanted gets wider

US frustrate England again at a World Cup in 0-0 draw

Jamaica trade deficit widens between January and July

Opposition senators walk out during SOE debate over alleged remark

US Government commits US$34 million to Jamaica

Friday Nov 25

25?C
FIFA World Cup(TM)
Loop Sports

1 hrs ago

Lionel Messi warms up during Argentina official training on the eve of the Group C World Cup football match against Mexico, in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Lose and go home. That’s the harsh fact facing Argentina as the team heads into its crucial World Cup match against Mexico.

Argentina arrived in Qatar as a favourite but suffered one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history with a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match. Now Argentina are in danger of elimination Saturday, when anything but a win or draw would mean an early Group C knockout for the Albiceleste.

Mexico, meanwhile, played to a 0-0 draw in their opening match against Poland. Mexico have failed to score in their last three World Cup matches — two losses and a draw — dating to group play in Russia in 2018.

France will also be in action on Saturday. The defending World Cup champions will play Denmark and a win would push France through to the round of 16.

See Saturday’s schedule below:

Group D

5:00 am – Tunisia vs Australia11:00 am – France vs Denmark

Group C

8:00 am – Poland vs Saudi Arabia2:00 pm – Argentina vs Mexico

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Young Jamaica chastises PNP for derailing SOEs

Entertainment

What’s Up? Grammy-winning producer IzyBeats now an artiste

Jamaica News

ROADBLOCK! Opposition senators vote against extending SOEs

More From

Jamaica News

31-year-old woman reported missing in St Andrew

Thirty-one-year-old Chelcia Allen of Lyndhurst Road, St Andrew, has been missing since Saturday, November 19.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 157 centimetres (five feet two inches)

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Neymar injures right ankle during Brazil’s World Cup win

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Neymar sat crying on the bench and later left the stadium limping with a swollen right ankle after Brazil’s 2-0 victory over Serbia at the World Cup on Thursday.

Braz

Business

Businessman holds a Quantum of local electronics market after 12 years

Jermaine Rowe was among many Jamaicans who hopped on the BlackBerry craze over a decade ago.

See also

To be clear, it wasn’t a case of Rowe purchasing a new BlackBerry device each time a new one hit the mar

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Joy for Brazil supporters at fan zone in Kingston

Brazil fans in Kingston turned out in their numbers at a World Cup fan zone to rally behind the five-time champion in their first match of the Qatar World Cup against Serbia on Thursday.

With Neyma

Jamaica News

Guns, 120 rounds of ammo seized as cops raid most wanted man’s hideout

Cops on the trail of Nesta ‘Grimy Boss’ Morrison

FIFA World Cup(TM)

World Cup host Qatar eliminated from the tournament

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup host Qatar was eliminated on Friday, just six days and two matches into the tournament.

Qatar can’t advance to the knockout round after losing to Ecuador in t

NewsAmericasNow.com

Dutch Caribbean News Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols