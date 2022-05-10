Putin to local officials: Do better on Siberian fires

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Moscow (CNN)Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered regional officials on Tuesday to do more to tackle fires raging in Siberia, after at least eight people were killed over the weekend and hundreds of buildings burned.

Putin warned that there should be no repeat of last year’s fires, which were the biggest on record for Russia.

“I would like to draw special attention to the fact that we cannot allow for the situation of last year to repeat, when forest fires became the longest and most intense over the past few years,” he said. “We need to fight fires more efficiently, systematically, consistently, and improve the quality and level of all types of prevention.”

In an online meeting shown on state TV, Putin said fires were causing significant material damage and posing a threat to life, the environment and the economy.

This year so far, there have been 4,000 forest fires on an area of 270,000 hectares, Acting Emergencies Minister Alexander Chupryan told Putin. That’s an area around the same size as Luxembourg.

