PSVs tagged under electronic vehicle registering programme Loop Barbados

Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) are currently being registered under the second phase of the Electronic Vehicle Registration (EVR) programme.

The PSV category comprises taxis, maxi taxis, route taxis, minibuses, tour coaches, omnibuses, and hired vehicles.

This has been disclosed by the Acting Chief Licensing Officer of the Barbados Licensing Authority (BLA), Treca McCarthy-Broomes, who indicated that the EVR system will monitor the registration and insurance compliance of vehicles travelling on the road.

“The process of tagging public service vehicles has been ongoing since late 2022 and we are continuing to tag government-owned vehicles. Eventually, all vehicles on the island will be required to register with the EVR system, which includes vehicles being tagged with a radio frequency identification (RFID) tag/sticker. Other than proving that a vehicle has been registered, the RFID tag confirms proof of insurance and vehicle ownership, and that the vehicle is in good standing on the roads.

Under this system, it will be easier and quicker for the BLA, the Barbados Police Service, and insurance companies to verify this information. It is not right for law-abiding citizens to be traversing the roads with persons who rather break the law by driving unregistered vehicles, and we believe that this EVR system will help to reduce that,” McCarthy-Broomes explained.

Acting Chief Licensing Officer of the Barbados Licensing Authority (BLA), Treca McCarthy-Broomes.

She urged owners of PSVs who had not yet completed the EVR process to do so. Such vehicles may be taken to an EVR centre Monday to Friday between 8:30 am and 4 pm. The following documents should be submitted at the same time: the vehicle’s insurance cover note, the owner’s proof of address, and a Barbados national identification card or driving license. EVR centres are located at the National Cultural Foundation car park, West Terrace, St James, and Granny’s car park, Oistins, Christ Church.

Once a vehicle has been electronically registered, an RFID tag will be stuck to its windscreen to signify that the vehicle is compliant and allowed to be on the road. When vehicles with RFID tags drive under EVR gantries or portals, the tag will be scanned and the registration status of the vehicle will be verified.

If a vehicle is unregistered or without an RFID tag, EVR cameras, located at gantries and portal sites, will photograph the vehicle’s licence plate. This information will be passed on to the police.

Although the EVR cameras are not currently operational, they have already been installed at Highway one, Holetown, St James; Church Street junction, KNR Husbands Highway, St. Peter; the Ronald Mapp Highway, Bagatelle, St Thomas; Highway five, Six Roads, St Philip; as well as the Mighty Grynner Highway, Brandons; Highway seven by the Garrison; Highway three, Waterford, and the ABC Highway along Wildey in St Michael.

