PSC condemns attack on State House

Black Immigrant Daily News

See full statement from the Private Sector Commission:

The Private Sector Commission of Guyana (PSC) condemns in the highest regard, the attack that occurred at the official residence of the President of Guyana – State House. During the attack, injury was inflicted on a presidential Guard on duty at the time of the incident.

The PSC congratulates the President’s Security Forces for a highly effective and controlled response which saw the apprehension of the suspect. The effective and well-coordinated response of the armed forces also saw the situation being de-escalated quite quickly and no further injuries resulting.

NewsAmericasNow.com