Prime Minister Out Of State For High-Level Regional Meetings

Prime Minister Hon. Dickon Mitchell

February 4, 2023 – Prime Minister, Honourable Dickon Mitchell will leave the country today to attend a Special Meeting on Regional Air Travel in Saint Lucia, following which he will travel to the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis to attend the Installation Ceremony of the Governor-General, Her Excellency Marcella Liburd, JP.

Prime Minister Mitchell is scheduled to return on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

Honourable Lennox Andrews, Minister for Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, ICT, Creative Economy, Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries & Cooperatives, has been appointed Acting Prime Minister in the absence of Prime Minister Mitchell.

