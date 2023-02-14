Black Immigrant Daily News

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston A. Browne

Prime Minister Browne in the Bahamas for 44th Meeting of CARICOM Heads

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua and Barbuda – 14th February 2023……..Prime Minister the Hon. Gaston Browne is today in Nassau, the Bahamas for the 44th Meeting of CARICOM Heads scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Browne said that a number of critical issues to the region will be up for discussion to include Climate Change, Climate Finance and the current situation in Haiti.

Preceding the Heads Meeting, Foreign Affairs Minister and Chairman of Council of Foreign and Community Relations COFCOR, the Hon. E. P. Chet Greene will chair a meeting of the body and present a report of their discussions to Heads.

Prime Minister Browne whose delegation also comprises Minister for Housing, Works and Urban Renewal, the Hon. Maria Browne and Ambassador Dr. Clarence Henry, said that other issues on the Meeting’s agenda include an update on Covid-19 and other emerging health issues, CSME, Agriculture and security issues.

He noted that there are also a number of important engagements with international partners to include the Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada and a round-table with United States Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Change John Kerry, Special Presidential Advisor for the Americas, Christopher Dodd and President and CEO of the Export – Import Bank of the United States, Reta Jo Lewis.

Heads will also engage in a video conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discuss the Bridgetown initiative for the Reform of the Global Financial Architecture.

Prime Minister Browne and the Antigua and Barbuda delegation returns to Antigua and Barbuda on Thursday.

