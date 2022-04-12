Pregnant Caribbean Star Rihanna Graces Vogue

Rihanna’s Vogue cover shot. (Photographed by Annie Leibovitz, Vogue, May 2022.)

By NAN STAFF WRITER

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. April 12, 2022: Caribbean star Rihanna is resplendent and very pregnant as the cover of Vogue Magazine’s May edition.

The 34-year-old Barbadian singer, actress and entrepreneur talks about her relationship withher partner A$AP Rocky, 33, getting pregnant, her mother’s reaction to A$AP and her concern about post-partum depression.

She even discussed pregnancy cravings. “I usually hate desserts, but all of a sudden you come close to me with a chocolate-​covered donut and you’ve got my heart forever,” she told the magazine with a giggle.

Tangerines are also something she says she eats by the dozen, sprinkled with salt. “It has to be with salt and only with salt, because in Barbados we take our fruits to the ocean and soak them,” she is quoted as saying. “Trust me, it really is a thing.”

Rihanna also zoned in on her non-maternity style since announcing her pregnancy and daring to bar her baby bump publicly.

“I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women,” she told the magazine. “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

When it comes to the actual act of giving birth, she disclosed she is a bit apprehensive.

And what frightens her the most is Postpartum depression.

“Will I feel out of control emotionally? Those are the stories I hear from other women that scare me,” Rihanna told writer Chioma Nnadi.

