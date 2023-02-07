Poverty Alleviation Programme Payments Resume

Black Immigrant Daily News

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 03, 2023 (SKNIS): Cash transfers under the Poverty Alleviation Programme (PAP) resumed on Friday, February 03, 2023.

“Today, we will start with paying about 2,300 persons,” Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew shared on Friday during a Special Interview with members of the media at the Koi Resort.

The payments are being made to households in two categories in the first instance.

Recipients of the first payment are households headed by seniors, that is, persons 60 years and older, who identified as the main applicant during the registration period. The second is households headed by persons with disabilities.

Future payments to additional categories of beneficiaries will be made later in the month of February. Priority will be given to households with minors.

“The programme (PAP) will continue to roll out during this month, and so our citizens can expect further improvements to this programme,” the Prime Minister stated.

The Poverty Alleviation Programme provides a monthly stipend of $500 per month to households earning less than $3,000 per month. In November 2022, the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs launched a new regularisation and registration process for the PAP after several irregularities were uncovered during a comprehensive review. The main objective was to ensure that qualifying persons in need of help benefit.

NewsAmericasNow.com