Post Malone Expecting First Child, Preps New Album ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’

Post Malone and his longtime girlfriend are expecting their first child as he preps the release of his new album, Twelve Carat Toothache.

Austin Post, more popularly known as Post Malone, has announced that he and his partner are expecting a child together. Malone and his partner, whose name has not yet been made public, have managed to maintain a very low profile when it comes to their relationship.

In an interview with TMZ, Malone shared his feelings on this next stage in his life. He stated, “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

No details of the pregnancy or his partner’s due date were revealed, but a source close to the rapper confirmed that Post and his partner rang in the joyous, life-changing event at an intimate gathering attended by their loved ones.

Not much is known of Post Malone’s relationship with his mystery lady, but it is safe to say that they have spent quality time together out of public view throughout the past few years. Malone notably moved from Hollywood, California, to Salt Lake, Utah, a few years prior. In his interview with Billboard, he shared, “People wanted me to stay in L.A. -that’s where the work gets done-but I was fed up.”

Along with becoming a new father in the future, the 26-year-old is adding to his music catalog. Malone’s third studio album, “Twelve Carat Toothache,” is slated for release on June 3rd. This is his first full-length release since his album, “Hollywood’s Bleeding.” While a tracklist and exact details of the album have not been released, Billboard reports that the entire album is approximately 45 minutes long. Some of the features set to appear on the mixtape include Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Kid Laroi, and a new single with The Weeknd titled “One Right Now.”

Post shared snippets of what is to come on the album on Instagram Live recently, getting fans excited for what is to come.

Upon the news of the pregnancy breaking, Post Malone’s fans have shared their joy for Malone, frequently referencing his 2016 hit “Congratulations.”

“Congratulations you’re going to make a great dad,” one Twitter user wrote. Another Twitter user wrote, “Post Malone Is Going to Be a Dad & His Fans Are So Excited: ‘Alexa, Play’ Congratulations.”

Fans continue to await updates on his upcoming album launch.