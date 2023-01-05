Port Authority’s Christmas season was not as busy as anticipated

Black Immigrant Daily News

Chief Operating Officer of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority Walwyn Nichols said the Christmas season at the Port was not as busy as anticipated.

Speaking to NBC News on Tuesday, Nichols said there was much vessel activities at the port but noted that there was an influx of customers on Christmas Eve only.

Nichols praised an initiative of the port authority that aided in reducing the congestion at the port during the Christmas Season.

Chief Operating Officer of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority Walwyn Nichols.

The duty free concession on Christmas barrels has been extended to January 15th.

