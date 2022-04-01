Pope apologizes to indigenous people of Canada

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Rome (CNN)Pope Francis has apologized for the Catholic Church’s role in the abuse of Canada’s indigenous people, particularly in residential schools.

Speaking to Canadian indigenous leaders Friday in the Vatican, the Pope said that he feels “sorrow and shame for the role that a number of Catholics, particularly those with educational responsibilities, have had in all these things that wounded you, in the abuses you suffered and in the lack of respect shown for your identity, your culture and even your spiritual values.”

Pope Francis speaks Wednesday at the Vatican.

“All these things are contrary to the Gospel of Jesus Christ. For the deplorable conduct of those members of the Catholic Church, I ask for God’s forgiveness and I want to say to you with all my heart: I am very sorry,” the Pope continued. “And I join my brothers, the Canadian bishops, in asking your pardon.”

