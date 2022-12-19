Popcaan, Toni-Ann Singh Shows PDA On Stage Burna Boy Concert In Jamaica

Toni-Ann Singh left the crowd speechless at Burna Boy’s concert in Kingston on Sunday night.

The African Giant was on the island as part of his Love Damini world tour, which featured an electric performance from Burna Boy and Popcaan, who also brought out Toni-Ann Singh for a guest performance. Performing her verse, the beauty queen serenaded Popcaan and even appeared excited when fans belted out her verse, “run run run heart be racing like a drum, drum drum, feel it in my soul.” Singh lets out a squeal and jumps up after fans sing along.

The reception to Toni-Ann Singh’s performance and the acceptance from fans might have been a surprise to her as just recently, Singh was a beauty queen, and although her talent piece was a song, not many expected that she had inclinations to become an artist.

On stage, the chemistry between the artists was obvious as she ensured that Popcaan knew she was singing to him. The OVO artist also popped a delicate kiss on Singh’s cheek, leaving her blushing.

Toni-Ann Singh, whose appearance at the Burna Boy event was the first stage performance ever, also expressed care towards Popcaan as she wiped the sweat from his face. Earlier this month, the former Miss Jamaica World and Miss Universe and Popcaan released the love ballad, which is her debut as a musician.

Concertgoers also shared excitement at seeing her and Popcaan perform. “Toni-Ann Singh SANG! Also Jamaicans love a love story, everytime they hug up a bere noise,” one fan recollected on Twitter.

“Popcaan calls out Toni-Ann Singh and the place shell!” another said. “Watch love,” another fan added.

“Popcaan making love to Toni-Ann Singh last night on stage was a moment! Jamaica loved every minute. KILLY KILLY A KISS WEDDING COMING SOON,” another said.

Burna Boy was in fine form at his first show in Jamaica as he performed several of his hits, including the smash hit “Last Last,” a song rumored to be addressing his ex-girlfriend Stefflon Don. Popcaan also brought out Beres Hammond to perform their collaboration.