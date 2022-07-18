Popcaan Teases New Album ‘Great Is He’ With Throwback Photo Before Fame

Popcaan teases his upcoming album, Great Is He, with a throwback photo from before fame.

The Unruly Boss is reminiscing on life before fame as he shared a photo of himself before he became a superstar. Popcaan seems to be ramping up promotion of his upcoming album, Great Is He, as he shared a throwback of a younger Poppy before he had fame and money.

The photo shows a clean-shaven Popcaan with a low buzz cut and with, white trousers and a brown patterned button-down shirt with matching taupe leather shoes.

“It was never easy, it wasn’t always glowing,” he wrote about the photo where he knelt to pose on the dirt road.

“But I always put God 1st and believe in myself!!! My blessings can never be stopped!!! I was born to be Great,” he said.

Popcaan’s girlfriend Toni-Ann Singh also shared a photo of herself and the artist with another thought-provoking caption with a hashtag promoting the album.

“There can only be one. #GIHE,” the former Miss World wrote on Instagram.

Popcaan also ensured that his leading lady love, whom he named a song on Burna Boy’s album, knew how he felt as he popped up twice in the comments section.

“Stay right next to me!” he wrote along with a red heart emoji. “Toss Yk eeh guh,” he said in another comment.

Singh and Popcaan sparked rumors of dating last month after she was seen accompanying him on a trip to perform in the Caribbean island, Grenada. They have not confirmed a relationship, but the “Toni-Ann Singh” song has caused fans to speculate that the OVO artist might be in love with the Miss Jamaica Universe.

After their Grenada trip, Singh shared how proud she was of Popcaan. “Parish to private jet, @popcaanmusic put St.Thomas on the map! Grenada, thank you. Cheers to elevation in EVERY nation,” she wrote on Instagram.

In the meantime, the album date has not been released, but Popcaan first shared the name of the upcoming project in February after a visit to the United Kingdom. The singer revealed that he was busy working on the upcoming album, which would be his first album since his last release, Fixtape, in 2020.