Popcaan Says He Is Working On Something Special For Unruly Fans

Popcaan assures fans that new music is on the way.

Fans of the dancehall deejay have been calling for new music for the past couple of months, and Popcaan says he heard their cries. The St. Thomas native hopped on Twitter this week to let Unruly fans know he has been cooking something special for them. The last time Poppy dropped was a collab with Burna Boy titled “Toni-Ann Singh,” which is a bit of a tribute to his rumored beauty queen girlfriend.

“To my true unruly family! it’s been a while since I drop some new music, but I’ve been working on something special for you all, and we are about to go way up,” Popcaan tweeted. “I appreciate you for supporting popcaan music all these years. Love you all 876GUD! #GreatIsHe #GIHE.”

Popcaan was recently in Canada for some concert obligations, but while in the 6, he linked up with the OVO boss and frequent collaborator Drake. The Jamaican artist also met Lil Yachty for the first time as the group chop it up at Drizzy’s mansion.

Poppy and Drake have been close friends for years, and that friendship has since transcended into a brotherhood. The Unruly Boss recently shared a vlog chronicling part of his trip to Canada, giving fans a peek inside his life on the road.

On the musical front, Popcaan dropped a song with Dane Ray and Jahshii in June called “1 TEC.” Three months prior, in March, he released his solo single “Skeleton Cartier,” which created a buzz for the Unruly camp leading up to the summer. Still, since then, Poppy has been relatively quiet in dropping new music, which is unlike him.

Popcaan is currently readying his new album tentatively titled Great Is He. A release date is not yet set for the project, but fans can expect it to be available before the end of the year.