Popcaan Gets Hero’s Welcome In The Gambia Ahead Of Sold-out Show

Popcaan gets a hero’s welcome in The Gambia ahead of his sold-out show.

Welcome to The Gambia! That was the general sentiment extended to dancehall artiste Popcaan on his sojourn to the African coast as he shared video clips of parts of his visit to the West African nation. The smallest country within mainland Africa, the “Levels” artiste decided to make a stop there on his tour of the continent and, through a few clips, show his fans back home in Jamaica and indeed the rest of the world, just how the Gambian people have eagerly embraced him.

In a post made late last year, Popcaan had shared the good news that he was coming to the Motherland and that his Gambian fans could expect a stellar performance that would be simply amazing. He had declared, “My Gambian people are ready! The Unruly Boss will be there with my full group live on January 15 at the Bakau Independence Stadium!” and now he delivered on the promised, and the people cannot seem to get enough of him.

One video shows Popcaan and his entourage at what appears to be a crocodile sanctuary in an enclosed place swarming with the huge carnivores that attracted the visitors who tried to get close enough to take photographs with these creatures who seemed even docile.

More than twenty persons were busy posing for selfies and group pictures, seemingly comfortable with the predators lurking on the ground until someone called out “Trouble deh deh!” to the amusement of most of those gathered.

Wearing an elaborate African wooden chain, the Unruly boss was seen shopping in the commercial district in another clip dubbed “We on the smiling coast.”

The “Live Some Life” entertainer was walking with a short wooden staff in one hand and a wine glass in the other. After he had a good look at the merchant’s ware, he continued onto the next stall and commented, “Thy rod and thy staff.”

In another video, he was riding in a procession with what seemed to be dozens of cars boasting young Gambian men hanging out the cars’ windows and even sitting on the bonnets and the tops of the vehicles.

In their excitement to see Popcaan, some mobile fans even made another lane and were driving along in the dirt to the amusement of the entertainer and his crew, one of whom shouted, “Outside! Trouble!” People also lined the street to see the Jamaican superstar and cheered as he sped by in the makeshift motorcade.