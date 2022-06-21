Popcaan Detained By Police During Traffic Stop With Toni-Ann Singh

Dancehall artiste Popcaan has reportedly been detained by police officers after a stand-off at a gas station in St. Thomas.

A video of the encounter was live-streamed by Popcaan’s close friend Jahboot on Instagram, showing Miss World Toni-Ann Singh in the midst of what looks like a stand-off with police officers.

In the video, it appears that officers are attempting to confiscate one of the singer’s cars while Singh attempts to mediate and diffuse the situation.

“It’s not a good look, I think the system needs to chip in and do something about what is going on because I think what is going on I think Popcaan being targeted, I’m not liking it one bit and it’s not looking good,” a member of Popcaan’s team is heard saying in the live-streamed.

The man adds, “I would like to know why we are being targeted so much around here.”

Popcaan was not seen in the video, and there are speculations that he was arrested. There is no official report on whether the artist was taken into police custody.

Popcaan has alleged in the past that he was being targeted by Jamaican police officers.

Months ago, in January, he claimed that Jamaican authorities had reported to the United Kingdom that he was associated with gangs in Jamaica in hopes that he would be blocked from entering the country.

The singer had called out Jamaican authorities in January, noting that he was detained at the airport over the claims.

According to him, he was stopped in the UK as he was coming from Africa and held for several hours.

“I would like to know why someone with authority in Jamaica send information to England immigration that I’m a gang leader and I got charged with firearm, this is not cool at all from my own country, why I have to be sitting in immigration for over 3 hours?” the Unruly leader tweeted.

Jamaican authority had not responded to inquiries.