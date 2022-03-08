Pooh Shiesty Trends After New Photos Of Him In Prison Surfaced

Pooh Shiesty Transforms Into Wolverine as he awaits his trial, which is set to start next month.

The Memphis rapper received good news in January when it was concluded that he would not be spending eternity [Life] behind bars for his alleged involvement in the shooting of a man in the buttocks as well as a stolen McLaren.

Pooh Shiesty has pleaded guilty to a single firearms conspiracy charge, and while that could still earn him up to 8 years behind bars, it’s far better than what he was previously up against. He has been in lockup since 2020 and currently spends his time among others at Miami’s Federal Detention Center.

A single photo that made its way out shows Pooh Shiesty, who now sports a thick beard, hanging with two other inmates. The rapper is flanked by both men who throw middle fingers as well as gang signs for the camera. The actual date of the picture is unclear. However, DJ Akademiks believes that it is quite recent.

The “Back In Blood” rapper has been forced to protect his street cred after Wack 100 claimed he became a government informant. In response to the claims, Pooh Shiesty shared a lengthy post to social calling Wack’s comment a hoax.

“Before I bit some cheese I sit down and keep quiet. Anyone that enters a negotiation plea agreement it will be a factual proffer of the factual basis that the government will use in court to prove of the guilt they trying to show I want all you lame a*s dudes keep the same energy I stand on business,” the 22-year-old rapper declared.

Early last month, the 1017 rapper celebrated the one-year anniversary of his debut mixtape, Shiesty Season. He dropped a commemorative video on Youtube detailing just how well his music has performed despite his current position behind bars.