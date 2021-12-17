Home
Politieke druk bij ATV om journalistenboycot vicepresident
Politieke druk bij ATV om journalistenboycot vicepresident
Reading
December 17, 2021
Black tech entrepreneurs struggle to find funding in the UK. Now they’re looking abroad
2 hours ago
1 min read
Politieke druk bij ATV om journalistenboycot vicepresident
The content originally appeared on:
De Ware Tijd Online
Uit politieke hoek is de directie van Telesur erop gewezen dat het onaanvaardbaar is dat ATV, de televisiezender van het staatstelecombedrijf, meedoet aan een boycot van journalisten tegen vicepresident Ronnie Brunswijk. Zo verneemt de Ware Tijd van betrouwbare bron. Als onderdeel van een staatsbedrijf mag door ATV nimmer meegewerkt worden aan boycot van een regeringsfunctionaris is de opvatting, luidt de redenatie.
