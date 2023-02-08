Police want help finding missing Arima, Carenage teens

Black Immigrant Daily News

MISSING: Shanaya Small, 17, of L’anse Mitan Road, Carenage. – Photo courtesy TTPS

Police are asking for help to find two teenage girls from Arima and Carenage who both reported missing last week.

They are Joeisha Aaliah Dos Santos, 16, of Chestnut Avenue, Victory Street Carib Homes, Arima, and Shanaya Small, 17, of L’Anse Mitan Road, Carenage.

MISSING: Joeisha Dos Santos, 16, Chestnut Avenue, Victory Street Carib Homes, Arima. Photo courtesy TTPS

A missing-person post on the police social media pages said Dos Santos was last seen on February 3. Small was seen on February 5 before she was reported missing.

Anyone with information can call the Arima/Carenage Police Station at 667-3563 or 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or contact any police station. Reports can also be made via the TTPS app.

