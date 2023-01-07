Police sergeant dies in St Ann Loop Jamaica

·2 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Police sergeant dies in St Ann Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Police sergeant dies in St Ann

NBA: LeBron James returns, Lakers beat Hawks for 4th straight win

Residents of St Elizabeth to benefit from free mental health services

Young farmer gunned down in Clarendon

Man United beat Everton 3-1 to advance in FA Cup

Now Canada’s minister of international development heading to Jamaica

OEC confirms probe of Steer Town Academy exam allegations

NYC hospitals prep for nurse strike amid negotiations

Year-long celebrations to mark UWI’s 75th anniversary

JN Bank onboarded as new wallet provider for Jam-Dex

Saturday Jan 07

20?C
Jamaica News

Found in BMW along the Exchange District main road

Loop News

1 hrs ago

Sergeant Lloyd Kelly

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A police sergeant was found dead in a motorcar in the parish of St Ann on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Lloyd Kelly of the Runaway Bay police station and Bonham Heights Exchange St Ann.

Reports are that at about 8:40 pm commuters noticed the 53-year-old’s grey BMW motor car parked along the Exchange District main road with the 4-way flasher on.

Upon inquiries, he was seen slumped backward in the driver’s seat and appeared to be unresponsive.

See also

The police were summoned along with a medical team who performed CPR; however, no signs of life emerged.

The policeman was subsequently rushed to the St Anns Bay hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His licensed firearm was retrieved and is currently in the custody of the police.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Police sergeant dies in St Ann

Sport

NBA: LeBron James returns, Lakers beat Hawks for 4th straight win

Jamaica News

Residents of St Elizabeth to benefit from free mental health services

NewsAmericasNow.com

Dutch Caribbean News Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols