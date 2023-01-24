Police seek help to find 3 missing people

Black Immigrant Daily News

Uzzi Duncan

Police is seeking the public’s assistance to find two teenagers and a woman who are reported missing.

Uzzi Duncan, 15, of Arnos Vale Road, Les Coteaux, Tobago was last seen at 8.30 am on Monday.

He was reported missing that same day to the Scarborough Police Station.

According to a police, Duncan is of African descent, brown in complexion, five feet, three inches tall with a medium build, and has short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt bearing his school’s monogram, a pair of maroon long pants, a pair of black sneakers and a school bag.

Anyone with information on Duncan’s whereabouts is asked to call the Scarborough Police Station at 639-2512/1200.

Princess Tina Singh, 15, of St John Road, St Augustine, was last seen at 1.30 pm on January 15. She was reported missing to the St Joseph Police Station on January 23.

Princess Tina Singh

Princess is of mixed descent, fair in complexion, five feet tall with a slim build, a black braided hairstyle and a small mole on her right lower chin.

According to a police, she was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, a pair of long blue denim jeans, a pair of blue-and-white sneakers and a black school bag.

Anyone with information on Singh’s whereabouts is asked to call the St Joseph Police Station at 662-4038/2522.

Lastly, Sulana Garnes, 40, of Ferndale Terrace, Fondes Amandes, St Ann’s, was last seen on September 12, 2022. She was reported missing to the Belmont Police Station on September 24, 2022.

Garnes is of African descent, brown in complexion, five feet, four inches tall with a slim build, and long hair.

Soluna Garnes

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Belmont Police Station at 621-2515.

Alternatively, anyone with information on any of the missing people can call 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911, or any police station or share the information on the TTPS App.

NewsAmericasNow.com