Police put Catholic bishop under house arrest after raid on diocese in Nicaragua

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Nicaraguan police on Friday detained a bishop and seven other priests and seminarians, after a 16-day standoff, in an escalation of tensions between the country’s government and the Catholic Church.

Police entered the headquarters of the Matagalpa diocese and arrested Bishop Rolando ?lvarez and the others, authorities said in a statement published on social media.

The statement did not offer a reason for the arrests, but said they were a part of an investigation launched on Aug. 5 into “destabilizing and provocative” activities in the country. A later police statement added that all had been taken to capital city Managua for “legal inquiries.”

Hours later, Nicaragua’s vice-president Rosario Murillo claimed in a speech that the police had been reestablishing order in Matagalpa and the bishop’s arrest was “necessary.” The Organization of American States (OAS) and the Inter-American Commission of Human Rights meanwhile condemned the arrests and demanded the detainees’ “immediate liberation.”

Nicaragua’s authoritarian government, led by President Daniel Ortega and Murillo – his wife -, has increasingly tightened his grip on the country since mass anti-government demonstrations in 2018 — a turbulent period that saw protesters and their families repeatedly seek refuge from attacks by pro-government forces in the country’s churches and cathedrals.

