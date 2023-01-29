Black Immigrant Daily News

The seven former employees of the Jamaica Defence Force Cooperative Credit Union Limited charged with defrauding the institution had their matter sent to plea and case management when they appeared in court Friday.

The accused are Romario Johnston, member service officer; Hugh James, teller; Ravonne Thomas-Matthews, information technology analyst; Rondre Getfield, administration clerk; Allesha Beckford, teller; Tabinna Layton, teller; and Teanna Tapper, teller. They are from St Andrew and Portmore addresses.

The seven appeared in the St Andrew Parish Court where they were informed that the police needed more time to carry out further investigation. The matter was transferred to Plea and Case Management Court and it is to be mentioned there on May 4.

The accused have been charged with conspiracy to defraud and larceny as a servant. Johnston, James, Thomas-Matthews, Getfield and Beckford were slapped with the additional charge of unlawfully making available devices or data for the commission of an offence.

Johnston, James and Layton are also facing charges of access with intent to commit or facilitate the commission of an offence. As well, Johnston is charged with computer-related fraud and Tapper is also charged with forgery and uttering a forged document.

According to allegations, the seven accused conspired to defraud the credit union of nearly $4.5 million between June 6 and August 23, 2022.

