Police investing robbery turn homicide: Man killed in Atlantic Shores Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service has released the identity of the man shot and killed in Atlantic Shores at his home yesterday evening, January 25, 2023.

The deceased is Dwayne Obrien Hall. He was 40 years old and resided at Coral Drive, Atlantic Shores, Christ Church.

Police Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss told Loop News that investigations are still ongoing, but the incident was reported as a robbery to police.

Hall died on the property, succumbing to his gunshot injuries.

Police are issuing an appeal to the general public for any information which they may have that could assist in investigations into this matter. Persons can contact Police Emergency at 211 or Oistins Police Station 418-2612 or any other Police Station. You may also contact Crime Stoppers 1800 (TIPS) 8477.

[Original story: 4:18 pm, January 25, 2023]

This shooting comes after a shooting incident last night about 7pm in St Barnabas, St Michael. The victim in last night’s incident was transported for medical attention.

