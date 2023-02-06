Police investigate a daring early morning robbery in the Fort Road area

Black Immigrant Daily News

REAL NEWS: A robbery of the K.O. n B 2 supermarket located on Fort Road is being investigated as a gunman allegedly made off with the day’s earnings.

Reports are that the unknown lone robber entered the supermarket and approached the cashier with what appeared to be a gun in his right hand and demanded that she opened the cash pan.

Reportedly the assailant placed the gun on her lap while holding it and told her, “Open the pan else I will kill you.”

Reports are that the Swetes Village victim complied and the robber took the undisclosed sum of money and fled the scene in an easterly direction.

Further reports are that certain movements were observed on CCTV footage before the robbery took place.

Allegations are that the perpetrator is dark in complexion, of a slim build, about 5’6″ in height and was dressed in a black hooded shirt, a pair of black short pants and he was wearing a pink ski mask on his face.

This offence reportedly occurred about 8am on February 4 at Fort Road.

NewsAmericasNow.com