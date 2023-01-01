Police doing random vehicle checks/stops for DUI this NYE weekend Loop Cayman Islands

Black Immigrant Daily News

As New Year’s Eve approaches, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) is reminding the public that Operation Winter Guardian continues, and the public can expect to see amplified police presence over the holiday weekend.

This includes RCIPS officers carrying out high visibility patrols at events and large gatherings to provide support and reassurance to the community and discourage antisocial behaviours.

In addition, officers will be conducting random vehicle checkpoints throughout the period to promote road safety.

At the checkpoints, RCIPS said it would be paying particular attention to persons driving under the influence of alcohol, as DUI continues to be one of the leading causes of serious collisions in the Cayman Islands.

Regarding DUI statistics so far this month, RCIPS shared that:

Officers have made more than 30 arrests in relation to drunk driving, with the highest breath test reading at .374, more than five times the legal limitSeveral other arrests for drunk driving have also shown readings of over .210, more than three times the legal limit

Concerning the test for DUI, the RCIPS is reminding the public that the legal limit for the offense of Driving under the Influence of Alcohol has now been reduced to .070.

RCIPS also said that not only does DUI carry a fine, but persons convicted of DUI will also be subject to disqualification for a time deemed appropriate by the Court. In some instances, DUI convictions may even carry a custodial sentence.

The RCIPS, therefore, encourages you not to drink and drive but instead to utilize the services provided to you by the Arrive Alive 345 Campaign and travel on the Purple Ribbon Buses.

Alternatively, members of the public may designate a driver. Designated drivers will receive free non-alcoholic beverages at any bars, nightclubs, and restaurants participating in the Arrive Alive 345 Campaign.

Commenting on road safety this NYE weekend, Superintendent Brad Ebanks said: “While we are here to support the community and hope that everyone has a celebratory weekend, we also want to remind the public to be safe while participating in the New Year’s Eve festivities.”

Ebanks continued: “We encourage that motorist[s] do not drink and drive, do not speed, and if weather conditions deteriorate, reduce your speed below the legal limits. Our officers will be out and about ensuring compliance in our communities.”

In addition to safe driving, the RCIPS also encourages everyone to exercise personal safety.

You may do so by being aware of your surroundings and ensuring you are not too drunk while celebrating. These and other safety tips can be viewed on the RCIPS website and RCIPS social media pages.

The RCIPS wishes the Cayman Islands a safe and Prosperous New Year.

