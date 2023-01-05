Police Corporal slapped with money laundering charges

Black Immigrant Daily News

Rawl Richards Haynes, a Police Corporal of Hydronie, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) was today charged with three counts of money laundering.

The charges were laid in accordance with Section (3) (1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Act Chapter 10:11.

The matters were heard at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court where the accused appeared before Magistrate Zamena Ali Seepaul and was not required to plea to the indictable charges.

Two of charges had similar particulars which stated that on the April 7, 2020 he converted the sum $7,000,000 and $1,000,000 respectively for part payment of properties located at Lots 284 and 285 Block 8 Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo respectively, knowing or having reason to believe that the said sum of moneys is the proceed of crime with the aim of concealing or disguising the illicit origin of the cash.

He was granted bail in the sum of $200,000 on the two charges and the matters were adjourned to January 17.

The other charge read that on the August 22, 2019 he converted the sum of $2,900,000 for payment of one Toyota Allion motorcar # PYY 357, knowing or having reason to believe that the said sum of moneys is the proceed of crime with the aim of concealing or disguising the illicit origin of the cash. He was granted bail in the sum of $100,000 and the matter was transferred to the Wales Magistrate’s Court for January 25. He was represented by Attorney at Law Dexter Todd.

In March 2021, Haynes along with Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police Kevin Adonis, Sergeants, Michael Corbin and Jermaine Fraser, were charged by SOCU with conspiracy to defraud the Guyana Police Force of $19 million dollars, and he was also charged with the offence of Larceny by Public Officer.

This was after it was discovered by the Police Force that millions of dollars were fraudulently stolen in conspiracies allegedly between several senior and junior officers. Hence the cases were referred to SOCU for investigation and prosecution. Several senior and junior officers were charged and placed before the courts for several fraud related offences and conspiracies to defraud the Police Force.

Haynes has been under the radar since 2020.

According to the Head of SOCU Assistant Commissioner Fizal Karimbaksh, the Police Corporal did a number of substantial cash based transactions.

The SOCU Head said on April 7, 2020, Haynes purchased a property at Lot 285 Block 8, Plantation Tuschen for the sum of $13,000,000, and on the same day, he also purchased a portion of land situated at Lot 284 Block 8 Plantation Tuschen, for the sum of $2,000,000.

These properties are situated next to each other. Official documents suggested that the properties would be transferred to Haynes upon the completion of court proceedings which are presently pending.

Karimbaksh went on to say that Haynes purchased two motorcars between August 2019 and February 2020 and currently SOCU has a restraining order on one of the vehicles.

NewsAmericasNow.com